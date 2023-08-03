New commercial development is being planned for a lot on the corner of Chenoweth Drive and State Route 95, but the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will have to approve a rezoning for the land first.
The parcel of land intended for development is classified as a residential recreation zone. Its designation will have to be changed to a highway commercial zone, by a vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. That vote is expected to take place Monday in Kingman, at the board’s next scheduled meeting.
According to county records, the site includes 3.32 acres of desert at the intersection directly across State Route 95 from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Lake Havasu City. The land remains vacant as of this week, surrounded by single family homes and other vacant land.
County records show that electric and water services are already available at the site, but sewer services are not.
The rezoning was requested last month by Havasu-based Selberg Associates, Inc, on behalf of Chenoweth Management Group, LLC, which is also based in Havasu.
If the Mohave County Board of Supervisors votes in favor of rezoning the land, a site plan must still be completed and approved by county officials prior to construction or other permits. The rezoning would not become effective until Sept. 6.
Attempts to contact Selberg representatives by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.
More storage units
