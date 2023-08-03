Rezoning

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to amend its general plan and approve a rezoning for 3.3 acres of land at the intersection of Chenoweth Drive and State Route 95. The land could be home to future commercial development in Lake Havasu City.

New commercial development is being planned for a lot on the corner of Chenoweth Drive and State Route 95, but the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will have to approve a rezoning for the land first.

The parcel of land intended for development is classified as a residential recreation zone. Its designation will have to be changed to a highway commercial zone, by a vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. That vote is expected to take place Monday in Kingman, at the board’s next scheduled meeting.

