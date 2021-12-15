Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Cox will retire at year’s end, and the county’s governing board is expected to choose her interim replacement next week.
Cox submitted her resignation from the position earlier this year due to health concerns, and her resignation was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors last month. The board will be tasked with choosing Cox’s replacement, who will serve until a formal election can be held next year.
Candidates for interim-Mohave County Treasurer include Court Administration Services Assistant Julia Dollarhyde; Former Chief Deputy Assessor and County Appraiser Kenneth Fielder; and Kingman City Councilwoman SueAnn Mello.
Dollarhyde boasts more than two decades of experience in the financial service industry, having served as senior vice president and chief operations officer at Baltimore Bank of Arizona, in Phoenix, prior to moving to Kingman in 2014.
Fielder is also an experienced banker, and was an employee of Mohave County for 31 years, until his retirement in April. Prior to his positions as chief deputy assessor, chief appraiser and auditor analyst for Mohave County, Fielder worked in the banking industry from 1965 until 1990 under multiple financial institutions throughout California. Fielder’s references for the position included Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch and former Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson.
Mello has been an employee of the Mohave County Treasurer’s Department since 2008, and according to county records, that service has allowed her to make valuable connections among treasury staff as well as state treasury officials.
According to a letter of recommendation by Mohave County Clerk Virlynn Tinnell, Cox has groomed Mello for the position of treasurer. According to Tinnell, Mello intended to run for the position 2022, before Cox’s resignation this year.
In her request for consideration to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Mello included letters of recommendation by treasury officials, as well as Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, Colorado City Mayor Joseph Allred, Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar.
The county’s governing board is expected to vote on which of the three candidates to appoint as interim-Mohave County Treasurer at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting in Kingman.
