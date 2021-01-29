Mohave County’s Department of Health said Friday it is stressing to vaccine providers the importance of using at least 80 percent of the doses of coronavaccine administered to them each week.
County Health Director Denise Burley says future decisions about allocation of vaccine doses will be determined based on the 80 percent usage goal.
The vaccine is currently available at six locations in Lake Havasu City.
The new emphasis comes as the county struggles to combat a low vaccination rate and frustrations among residents who have found difficulty obtaining the vaccine.
The county’s vaccination rate has improved in recent days, but it’s still the third lowest in Arizona, ahead of only Apache and La Paz counties.
Mohave County has administered 10,124 vaccine as of Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Health. The county has been allocated 20,700 doses.
The county is currently allowing vaccines to be provided to people over 75 years old and health care workers.
Burley said in a news release Friday that the county expects to move on to the next Phase 1B categories — education workers and people over 65 years old — in a week.
A new hotline was announced earlier this week to help seniors schedule vaccination appointments at the Embry Health Clinic at Mohave Community College. The hotline was immediately overwhelmed with callers. Burley says if callers can’t get through, they should leave a message on the recording. The calls will be returned quickly, she said.
The hotline number is 928-753-8665.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.