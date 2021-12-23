KINGMAN — Four more graduates of the Kingman-based Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council’s Operation 6 will soon have homes thanks to a grant courtesy of the Halle Foundation, but there remain ways that local organizations and community members can lend a hand.
Nani Chrimes, director of membership and volunteers at the JAVC, said all four of the tiny homes set to be constructed using the grant money will go to local veterans struggling with homelessness.
“Every one of these homes is going to a homeless veteran, just like the last one,” she said.
One of the recent recipients of a home, and graduate of Operation 6, is Doug Hogue, who received his keys on Friday, Dec. 17.
“I am very happy with my housing, and so are my little girls,” Hogue said of himself and his pets, also noting his appreciation for the Operation 6 program itself. “Very beneficial. It helped out with meeting health needs, they helped me out with budgeting; they are great at helping in any way they can.”
The JAVC spent the week leading up to Christmas “hitting the ground running,” on the project, Chrimes said. Once the money was received, JAVC President Pat Farrell and David Gellings, a work-based education instructor with the GEO Group, went straight to Home Depot to purchase the necessary materials for construction.
The next day, the pair was set to head to Mesa to pick up the trailers on which the tiny homes will be constructed.
While the homes themselves are funded, the JAVC is looking for assistance in finding property on which to place them.
“We are reaching out to other community-based organizations to see if they have property available and if they want to work with us on putting any of these on that property,” Chrimes said.
For more information or to get involved, contact the JAVC at president@javc.org.
(1) comment
Bi*ch all you want, but these units are needed, earned and deserved!
