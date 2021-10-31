A proposed wage increase for non-elected county employees could cost Mohave County about $3.5 million over the next two years.
According to Mohave County Finance Director Coral Loyd, the wage increase would cost about $2 million from the county’s general funds, and an additional $1.5 million in additional funds over the next two years. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly decide on Monday whether to incur that expense.
Under the proposed raise, non-elected county employees could get a $2 per hour pay increase over the next two years. The pay increase would increase starting wages to a minimum of $14.50 per hour by 2023, to address a shortage of qualified employees within the county’s ranks.
According to subscription-based business database company ZoomInfo, Mohave County employed about 340 employees as of this year. But with lower wages than other competing organizations, Mohave County Manager Sam Elters says the county is losing current and potential employees to an ongoing labor shortage.
“It’s a combination of issues, but we believe it’s related to a reduced workforce, resulting in a competitive employment market in rural Arizona,” Elters said this week. “Wage is a substantial part of it, and this problem exists across the board – clerical, mid-level and managerial … it’s not just entry-level positions that need to be filled.”
According to Elters, staff shortages throughout the county have impacted departments’ ability to provide services and complete capital projects. Affected departments include the Mohave County Library District, Development Services, the Public Works Department, the sheriff’s office and the Mohave County Recorder’s Office.
The proposed wage increases throughout Mohave County would not impact property taxes or sales taxes, Elters said, and funding will be sufficient to support those pay increases for several additional years.
The county’s governing board could vote on whether to approve increases in county workers’ pay at its Nov. 1 meeting in Kingman.
Jobseekers who are interested in employment with Mohave County can learn more next week, at the Mohave County Job Fair in Kingman.
The job fair will take place Wednesday at the Mohave County Administrative Complex on 700 W. Beal St, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
