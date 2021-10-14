Mohave County is expected to receive nearly a half-million dollars in federal funds and county officials want public feedback about how to spend the money.
The county expects to receive approximately $427,612 in federal community development block grant funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account. The county also intends to apply for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 from the State Special Project Account.
CDBG funds are required to be used to benefit low-income people and areas, alleviate blight or address urgent needs within the community. A public hearing will be held Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Saguaro Room at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
Examples of the possible uses include the following:
- Public Infrastructure such as water, wastewater, street improvements;
- Housing;
- public services such as paying additional staffers to expand a Head Start Program or purchase equipment, or rent to start a job training program;
- economic development such as loans to businesses to encourage job creation or acquisition of land for business expansions.
