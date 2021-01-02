As new coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout Arizona, homeless advocacy groups will have to find new ways to assess Mohave County’s homeless population, and what services they can provide to help them.
The Mohave County Housing Authority works with local organizations every January to provide a rough estimate of homeless populations to state officials, as part of a nationwide “point-in-time” survey. Groups such as Veterans United AZ and Catholic Charities have been known to find and interview homeless residents for the survey every year, which gathers information to potentially inform policy changes and service needs as they exist. But in 2021, county officials say there will be no in-person counting or survey of the homeless due to concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, Mohave County Housing Authority representative Chanania Covington says state officials have already asked the U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Development to perform a nationwide point-in-time count remotely. Covington says this would be done using Arizona’s Homeless Management Information System, which calculates the number of homeless in a geographic area by services provided by local and county officials throughout the state.
Finding a way
“At this time, for the safety of not only our service providers but for the safety of homeless individuals, we will not be sending people out to have face-to-face contact,” Covington said this week.
This year, Arizona Department of Housing records showed that Mohave County ranked fifth in the number of survey responses from Arizona’s homeless. Only the counties of Pinal, La Paz, Pima and Maricopa reported a higher number of homeless residents this year.
According to the Arizona Department of Housing, the annual point-in-time survey counted 62 homeless people living in the Lake Havasu City area as of January. There was a total of 201 in Mohave County alone. The survey yielded not only an estimated number of homeless people in Mohave County, however, but detailed information about their lives, and how they came to be homeless.
With such data collected from each of Arizona’s 15 counties, state and federal officials have long been able to determine funding sources and homeless needs throughout the state. According to Covington, that data has allowed Mohave County officials to take advantage of resources to aid the homeless with housing vouchers, programs and rapid re-housing services. Although the ongoing crisis has affected the Mohave County Housing Authority’s operations, those operations have continued regardless.
“Through the pandemic, the Mohave County Continuum of Care has had to change some of its procedures in order to serve the homeless, but has been able to maintain services in its entirety. The Continuum of Care is still running at full strength, while maintaining safety standards for providers and the individuals they serve.”
Those in need
The reasons for homelessness in Mohave County are many, according to state records. Of the 201 homeless in January, almost half reported having been homeless for more than a year.
About 10% of respondents to January’s survey reported becoming homeless due to divorse, and 14% reported becoming homeless due to the death of a significant other. About 6% reported becoming homeless due to unsafe housing situations. More than 42% of respondents did not explain how they had become homeless.
More than 34% reported suffering from chronic disease or physical injury, and almost 23% of homeless respondents reported substance abuse issues.
Almost 17% of respondents reported suffering from serious mental illness this year. More than 27% of respondents in January’s survey were veterans of the U.S. armed forces, according to state records.
Although local organizations and officials will not visit homeless camps and interview those in need directly next month, Covington says homeless residents can still participate in the point-in-time count, and complete a survey, by contacting service providers including Catholic Charities, the VA, the Western Arizona Council of Governments, Mohave County Community Services and Cornerstone Mission - all of which have long been regular participants during the count in years past.
An ongoing issue
In the Metropolitan Phoenix area, more than 500 homeless Arizonans died January through September of this year. According to reporting by AZCentral, four of that number died as result of the coronavirus epidemic, while the vast majority died from preventable illness, drug overdoses, heat stroke and vehicle collisions.
As of Tuesday, Lake Havasu City Police records showed that officers issued 20 citations to area homeless for illegal camping since Oct. 1.
One of the most recent cases, 60-year-old Bret M. Peters, was cited for sleeping behind a Lake Havasu Avenue business on Dec. 23. It was his fourth offense in Havasu since early November.
According to the police report, Peters was found asleep beneath a blanket at the 100 block of Lake Havasu Avenue, using a backpack for a pillow when officers contacted him. Officers placed Peters in their patrol vehicle while citing him for the offense so that he could stay warm, the police report said, and released him afterward.
As a matter of policy for the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers will provide resource guides to parties who are identified as homeless. The guides act as a reference for area homeless to receive services such as food, clothing and housing assistance, early childhood services, victim services and counseling to those who need them.
