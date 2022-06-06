A housing needs assessment this year could be the first step in addressing a longstanding affordable housing crisis in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved a request for proposals from agencies who may be willing to perform such an assessment for the areas of Parker and Lake Havasu City — following efforts toward the same purpose by the cities of Havasu and Kingman.
Mohave County Community Services Director Mike Smith said on Monday that workforce and affordable housing have been a concern of each of the county’s five supervisors. And although the supervisors have long been aware of the county’s affordable housing shortage, Smith says that change can only come after making contractors and grant organizations aware of the specifics of that shortage.
“The last time an assessment was done was in 2006,” Smith said at Monday’s board meeting. “This assessment will cover all of Mohave County, and just a little south of the border into La Paz County. It will be paid for through community grant funds.”
Smith says the study will identify gaps in housing opportunities and needs throughout the county, and those would-be residents who are searching for affordable homes. That information would be used to inform future policy, grant acquisition efforts, and to obtain different resources within the county itself.
“It will address our needs,” Smith said. “After we’ve conducted our assessment with the citizens of Mohave County, it will be brought back to the board for a full presentation. Part of this housing needs assessment will really look at the county as a whole. What resources, and what areas of the county do we want to make sure we’re developing workforce housing?”
According to Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, the answer to that question could guide property developers who are already eyeing potential projects in Mohave County.
“We’re waiting for this study to be completed,” Ursenbach said. “We have several developers who are looking to come to the county, but they want to actually see what our needs are. They’re looking for affordable workforce housing, which is very hard to pencil in. They don’t want to bring in more (projects) than needed, but they don’t want to bring in only a small amount, when we need a lot.”
According to Ursenbach, those developers aren’t just looking for potential new contracts. A needs assessment could provide those developers with proof that their projects will be viable - which would ultimately help those developers obtain the financing necessary to see new housing projects come to fruition throughout the county.
And Ursenbach herself has seen that the need is there, she told the board.
“When I moved here 3.5 years ago, it took me three months to find a rental that was suitable for me to live in,” Ursenbach said. “I’ve never seen that before. And that was before covid, and before the big concern for housing came through.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy also appeared before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, to discuss details of Havasu’s own efforts to assess the city’s affordable housing needs.
“We are one of the cities that is currently running our housing needs study, through (the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development), so that we can understand what our housing needs are,” Sheehy said. “It’s so that banks and investors will have information and will be willing to make an investment. This is an opportunity for other municipalities and the county to have a collaboration … but in Havasu, this is something we found was needed and necessary in our community.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the community services department to issue a request for proposals in drafting its new housing needs assessment. Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould offered the only opposing vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.