A California couple is in custody this weekend on felony drug charges, after their arrest during a traffic stop.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Lucindo C. Vasquez, 50, and Mariateresa H. Vasquez, 48, in the area of Fort Mohave after allegedly discovering their vehicle’s registration had expired. During the traffic stop, deputies allegedly observed items believed to be illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia between the vehicle’s driver’s seat and driver’s side door.
Lucindo and Mariateresa Vasquez were detained at the scene. When deputies searched Mariateresa, they allegedly discovered a glass pipe secreted within her shirt. A subsequent search of Mariateresa’s purse allegedly yielded 7.18 grams of methamphetamine and eight Oxycodone pills. Usable amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and assorted paraphernalia were also found within the vehicle.
Both were transported from the scene to Mohave County Jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mariateresa Vasquez was additionally charged with one felony count of possession of dangerous drugs.
