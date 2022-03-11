A Fort-Mohave man accused of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Monday for a pre-trial conference in the case.
Phoenix-based attorney Shannon Peters filed her defense for 27-year-old Nicco McLachlan in the case, citing what she believes to be insufficiency in the state’s evidence against the defendant. She has asked that witnesses and investigators in the case be made available for her to question as McLachlan awaits his eventual trial date. She also requested on Friday photographs of the alleged crime scene, a diagram of the same, and any statements already taken by witnesses in the case.
According to Peters’ court filing, it was unknown as of this weekend which witnesses may testify against McLachlan, or what the scope of their testimony may be.
McLachlan was arrested Jan. 13, less than a week after Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Fort Mohave address after receiving reports that the victim was not breathing. According to the incident report, deputies found McLachlan attempting CPR on the victim when they arrived. The victim was transported to Valley View Medical Center on Feb. 7, and the child was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment.
The child died in hospital care on Jan. 10, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office reported the victim’s cause of death to be extensive brain injury. Mohave County investigators have said the child’s death was determined to be non-accidental.
McLachlan served one day in custody before his release from Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond. He remained free from custody as of Friday.
According to court records, McLachlan is scheduled to appear March 14 in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference.
