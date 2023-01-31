Out of state entities have gone to court to challenge Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) Director Tom Buschatzke’s Dec. 19, 2022 designation of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). Mohave County formally requested the designation, contending that farming operations north of Kingman are overtaxing the basin.
The designation generally precludes property owners within the basin from using more water for new agricultural purpose, though prior use is grandfathered in and uncompromised. A Tucson law firm representing Opal and Steff Investments, limited liability corporations from Utah and Nevada, respectively, filed a Jan. 23 notice of appeal of the administrative decision in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix.
The filing by attorneys Adriane J. Hofmeyr and David Ruiz of Munger, Chadwick & Denker challenges Buschatzke and ADWR findings that there is insufficient water in the basin, given current rates of withdrawal, to provide a reasonably safe supply for the irrigation of cultivated lands within the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin.
A key contention of the action is that the designation is flawed by ADWR’s reliance upon modeling and groundwater withdrawal projections by the United States Geological Survey.
“ADWR’s failure to take into account actual groundwater-withdrawal data and instead reliance on estimated groundwater withdrawal rates is arbitrary and capricious” and an abuse of discretion not supported by the evidence, the appeal alleges. “The Final Order...was motivated by unlawful political bargaining and politically expedient trade-offs between two government entities to the detriment of every landowner within the INA.”
Plaintiff attorneys did not respond to inquiries seeking explanation and comment.
``ADWR has not received any appeal of the Hualapai Valley INA decision at this time,” Doug MacEachern, ADWR Communications Administrator, responded on Jan. 25, 2 days after the appeal was filed. The ADWR didn’t receive Notice of the appeal until one week after it was lodged.
Court records reveal service was achieved at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 30, and that ADWR Docket Supervisor Sharon Scantlebury accepted on Buschatzke’s behalf.
MacEachern said ADWR does not refer water related matters to the Attorney General’s Office and has its own legal counsel.
Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said the county will not be involved in the legal challenge as it will defer to the ADWR.
``They are the agency that established that (INA) and made the decision at the request of the county,” Elters said. ``They will handle it. The county will not be involved.’’
