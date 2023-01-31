Hualapai aquifers

A water tank is set up to irrigate crops in the Red Lake area. Many local residents are worried about farm operations depleting Hualapai Valley basin aquifers.

 Courtesy

Out of state entities have gone to court to challenge Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) Director Tom Buschatzke’s Dec. 19, 2022 designation of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). Mohave County formally requested the designation, contending that farming operations north of Kingman are overtaxing the basin.

The designation generally precludes property owners within the basin from using more water for new agricultural purpose, though prior use is grandfathered in and uncompromised. A Tucson law firm representing Opal and Steff Investments, limited liability corporations from Utah and Nevada, respectively, filed a Jan. 23 notice of appeal of the administrative decision in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.