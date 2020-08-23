A Peach Springs man arrested last week on charges of kidnapping is scheduled to appear next month in Lake Havasu City Justice Court.
Allijah A. Lee, 37, was arrested Sunday on felony charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault against a minor. He is now scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4, before his case is heard in Mohave County Superior Court.
According to Police, Lee was inside a restroom facility at London Bridge Beach when a 10-year-old child entered. Lee allegedly grabbed the victim and attempted to push him into a bathroom stall, but the child fell on the ground when he was pushed. The alleged victim was able to escape, and immediately told his father. Police say the child’s father confronted Lee outside of the restroom when Lee emerged.
Police said that what followed was an altercation involving members of Lee’s family and the victim’s family before officers arrived. According to the report, Lee attempted to leave the scene after the incident, but was found by officers in the upper parking lot of London Bridge Beach. Lee was taken into custody and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
During his initial court appearance, Lee was released in lieu of bond and ordered to comply with conditions of the Mohave County Probation Department’s Pretrial Services Supervision Program.
Lee was previously arrested by Kingman police officers in 2016 on charges of voyeurism and disorderly conduct. During that incident, Lee allegedly attempted to photograph a man in a restroom facility, underneath a bathroom stall. Lee was tried and ultimately acquitted on those charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.