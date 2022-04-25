A hearing was continued in the case of a Lake Havasu City man accused of murder last year, as attorneys await autopsy results in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan.
Attorneys in the case of Carter Beckwith, 19, have been awaiting those results since as late as September. And although Kingman defense attorney Jaimye Ashley was granted a 60-day continuance as those results are published, Mohave County prosecutor Rod Albright expects the victim’s autopsy to be complete within the next month.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho ordered the continuance at an April 21 status conference. Beckwith’s next court appearance is scheduled to take place almost 11 months after the defendant’s arrest by Parker Police officers.
The shooting took place in the early hours of July 10, during a confrontation at a house party between Petetan and Beckwith. According to initial reports, Beckwith shot the victim during that confrontation before fleeing from the area.
Court documents show that Beckwith was sought by police for questioning in the case, and Lake Havasu City Police officers requested help from surrounding law enforcement agencies in locating him.
Hours after the shooting took place, Parker Police officers allegedly found Beckwith asleep in his car, and in possession of two weapons that authorities say were reported as stolen - including the possible murder weapon.
Beckwith was arrested at the scene and transported back to Lake Havasu City. According to investigators, Beckwith was believed to have been attempting to flee to California before stopping to sleep in Parker.
As of Monday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond as he awaits trial by a jury of his peers. If convicted of the charge of second-degree murder, Beckwith will face a maximum 25-year sentence.
Beckwith is expected to next appear in court on June 9 for a status conference in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.