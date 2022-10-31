PHOENIX – The next governor of Arizona won’t have to first get congressional approval before raiding a special school trust fund account, the state Court of Appeals has ruled.

In a new ruling, the judges did not address the question of whether Gov. Doug Ducey acted illegally in pushing through Proposition 123 in 2016. Michael Pierce had argued the action, tapping the trust fund until 2025 to supplement tax dollars for public education, had not first obtained permission from Congress.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.