KINGMAN -- Court records provide information about an April 1 shooting that injured an Arizona State Trooper and a suspect, and prompted an extended precautionary lock down at the Mohave Community College (MCC) Kingman Campus. The ordeal began at 3:40 p.m. when DPS Trooper Donald Shed tried to stop a silver BMW that ran a red light in a north Kingman neighborhood.
A 1.5-page synopsis included in a 163-page preliminary investigation report stated that the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed before attempting to ram Shed’s vehicle near the intersection of Powell and Thompson. The report said that Shed spotted the suspect vehicle backed in and parked on the dirt shoulder of Thompson.
The synopsis said that Shed was able to spot two subjects in the vehicle. The suspects were later identified as Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 48, and Tabitha Rubash, 21.
Their hometowns are not noted in the synopsis, but the Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez is a resident of Lake Havasu while court records indicate Rubash is from Kingman.
The suspects reportedly ignored commands to put their hands up.
"As the suspect vehicle was backing up, one of the suspects started shooting at Shed with a fully automatic firearm,” the report said. "Shed discharged his firearm through his windshield, while seeking cover in his patrol vehicle.”
The report said Shed fired several more shots while drawing gunfire from the suspect vehicle.
"The suspect continued firing rounds at Shed as he began to drive away from the gunfire seeking a more tactical position,’’ the report said. "The suspects followed behind Shed’s vehicle and continued firing at Shed.”
Shed sustained a gunshot wound to his right shoulder and returned to Powell and Thompson to seek medical attention. The suspect vehicle was subsequently spotted near the MCC campus before Rodriguez was spotted hiding things as he fled into the desert north of the college.
Rodriguez was reportedly taken into custody when wounded in another gunfire exchange with deputies. Rubash was not captured and was still outstanding on Monday, April 11.
The report said a search of the area north of the college resulted in location and seizure of more than $30,000 in cash and usable amounts of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Multiple firearms were recovered from Rodriguez and the BMW,” the report said.
The officer and Rodriguez were released following hospital treatment. Rodriguez was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight and possession of narcotics and dangerous drugs.
Similar charges are pending for Rubash, who is also named in an unrelated arrest warrant issued last May.
No students, staff members or anyone else was hurt during the two-hour lockdown at MCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.