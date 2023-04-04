The remodel of the former Havasu Fitness gym into Lake Havasu City’s first municipal courthouse has been going smoothly through the first few months of the project. City officials say the courthouse is still on track to open around the end of 2023.
During the City Council meeting last week, City Manager Jess Knudson provided a quick update on what has been going on over the past few months behind the opaque screen fence set up along 92 Acoma Blvd. Knudson told the council that demolition of the existing interior began in January and has since been completed.
“This property provided a clean slate for the improvements needed for the municipal court operations,” Knudson said.
Knudson told the council that framing of the courtrooms began a couple weeks ago. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said on Tuesday that all of the framing for the project is now nearly complete and electrical work has begun. Jess told the council that once the framing is finished, workers will begin installation of the ceiling.
Framing for the roughly 1,800 square foot expansion of the existing second floor mezzanine has also been finished. Kozlowski that the concrete floor of the second floor expansion is scheduled to be poured this week.
The elevator pit has already been poured, and the framing of the upper landing for the elevator has also been completed.
The 3,640 square foot partial second floor will include a multipurpose room that is expected to serve as a new council chambers moving forward. The room could also be turned into a third courtroom if the municipal court needs to expand again in the future.
Knudson said the new HVAC system is scheduled to be installed sometime in April. Dry walling is expected to begin in early summer.
The City Council hired FCI Constructors in October to complete the work for a guaranteed maximum price of $6,174,049. The council also hired project designer DFDG to provide construction administration, technical services, and its expertise throughout the renovations for $98,052.
