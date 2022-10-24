Former Havasu Fitness building

Lake Havasu City purchased the former Havasu Fitness facility in August 2020 with the goal of renovating the gym into the city’s first municipal courthouse.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Final designs for Lake Havasu City’s first courthouse have been completed and the City Council will be presented with a guaranteed maximum price from the contractor that is about $900,000 higher than estimated when council last discussed the courthouse in July.

Havasu has been working on plans to renovate the former Havasu Fitness facility at 92 Acoma Blvd. into a fully functional municipal courthouse since the city purchased the property in Aug. 2020 for $3 million. FCI Constructors is offering a guaranteed maximum price of $5,959,189 to build out a complete first floor that includes two fully functional courtrooms, a physical space for virtual court hearings, along with meeting rooms, jury assembly rooms, record storage and more. That price includes building the shell of a 3,460 square foot second floor, but leaves that second story undeveloped.

0
4
0
0
2

Tags

(2) comments

NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

$3m+6.2 is already over 9 million dollars, By time this project is done, LHC will have close to $15 million invested.

Report Add Reply
BW64
Rob Ryder

I have a bridge I can sell the city!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.