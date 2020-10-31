Lake Havasu City’s new municipal courthouse is expected to finally provide a permanent home for the City Council, which has been “temporarily” borrowing the police department’s training room for the last 26 years.
Public Works Director Greg Froslie told the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday that the most pressing needs for the city’s new courthouse in the former Havasu Fitness facility are for two courtrooms with room to expand to three and a hearing room for the court that would double as a more permanent location for the Council Chambers.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the council has been meeting in the current Council Chambers since the police facility first opened back in 1994. Prior to that the council had a small space inside the old City Hall building, which was located across from Wheeler Park at 1795 Civic Center Boulevard at the time.
Sheehy said the original plan was to eventually move the Council Chambers into the current City Hall location once it was built. Havasu officially moved into the current City Hall in September of 2000, but the Council Chambers never moved.
“It is my understanding that City Hall, as it stands today, was phase one of a two-phase project,” Sheehy said. “The Council Chambers would have been included in the second phase.”
But City Hall has been able to meet Havasu’s needs over the last 20 years.
There hasn’t been a need to expand City Hall, and Sheehy said there are no plans to do so in the foreseeable future. So the Council Chambers stayed put.
But a municipal courthouse right next door to City Hall provided a new opportunity to find a permanent meeting spot for City Council.
“The police department has been wonderful about sharing their training room with the council,” Councilmember Donna McCoy said during the City Council meeting Tuesday. “It is time we give it back to the police department.”
