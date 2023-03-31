Covenant Church

Covenant Church, at 113 Acoma Boulevard, plans to expand its community services building with the use of $38,000 in grant funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

 Courtesy

Lake Havasu City last month awarded more than $38,000 to Covenant Church in an effort to better serve the city’s homeless, and to provide further assistance through an expansion of the organization’s community center.

According to Covenant Church’s application for federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, the organization serves about 600 homeless and 240 foster families each year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.