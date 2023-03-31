Lake Havasu City last month awarded more than $38,000 to Covenant Church in an effort to better serve the city’s homeless, and to provide further assistance through an expansion of the organization’s community center.
According to Covenant Church’s application for federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, the organization serves about 600 homeless and 240 foster families each year.
The organization also serves 3,120 Havasu residents annually, who may be struggling with substance abuse or are recovering from substance abuse disorders. In their proposal for ARPA funding, church officials indicated the organization’s intent to increase attendance and participation in these programs with an expansion of the organization’s food kitchen.
The funding would also provide a food bank to support low-income families and foster youth; and provide extra storage space to fellow Havasu nonprofit, “The Clothes Closet,” which itself was awarded almost $130,000 in ARPA funding last month.
According to the organization’s application for funding, Covenant Church would also be better able to serve homeless residents with meal kits prepared in the organization’s expanded kitchen, as well as basic hygiene kits.
The organization initially requested $49,800 for Improvements at the organization’s community center, but records show Covenant Church later revised its budget at the request of city officials.
Covenant Church officials are expected to report on project results annually over the next two years.
Multiple attempts to contact Covenant Church officials for this story by telephone, email and social media were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
