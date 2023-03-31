The city of Phoenix is suing Tempe over a planned residential development near Sky Harbor International Airport, echoing a legal fight from over 20 years ago when a new stadium for the Arizona Cardinals was planned. Phoenix’s aviation department filed a complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday, accusing the neighboring suburb of breach of contract. In May, Tempe voters will decide in whether the city can move forward with a Tempe Entertainment District, which includes a hockey arena for the Coyotes and apartments. Phoenix says this violates a 1994 agreement not to build in that area. A Tempe spokesperson says the city does not typically discuss litigation.