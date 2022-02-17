In its Thursday covid update, the Mohave County Health Department reported the lowest number of covid cases for the current month but the highest number of covid deaths.
According to the latest report from the county, 140 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mohave County since Monday’s report at noon. Thursday’s report also stated that 20 people have died from the virus since the report at the beginning of the week.
Thursday’s report brings the total number of covid cases in the county for February 2022 to 1,880. Compared to this time last month when the county had already reported 7,509 cases, covid cases in Mohave County are way down.
Of the 140 new cases reported 45 are from Bullhead City, 64 are from Kingman, 22 are from Lake Havasu City and the remaining nine cases are from North County and unknown parts of the county.
Of the 20 deaths reported seven are from Kingman, three are from Havasu and the remaining 10 are from Bullhead City.
