Mohave County had more than 1,000 new covid-19 cases diagnosed last week – hitting the milestone for the second week in a row and just the second time since the start of the pandemic.
The Mohave County Public Health Department announced a total of 487 new covid-19 cases reported between noon on Friday through Monday afternoon, to bring last week’s total to 1,075 cases. During that time, there were a total of four covid-related deaths, including three deaths by people who had not been previously reported as covid-positive.
The Health Department said 117 of the new cases came from Lake Havasu City, including two of the deaths. Kingman has a total of 235 positive cases from Friday to Monday, while 112 new cases were reported in Bullhead City.
Covid cases have been increasing quickly locally over the past four weeks with a then-record 556 new cases reported in Mohave County during the week of Nov. 21 – which was 99 cases more than the previous record of 457 in early July. Mohave County set a new record for weekly cases two weeks ago with 1,104 cases reported.
There have been a total of 3,336 positive cases reported in the county in the last four weeks alone, which is nearly 40% of all 8,480 cases that have been reported since the first positive test in late May. The Health Department has reported a total of 266 deaths and 5,762 patients in the county have recovered.
Lake Havasu City has had the most covid cases in Mohave County with 2,331 as of Monday, followed by Bullhead City with 2,253 and Kingman with 1,947 cases.
Statewide the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 11,795 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 420,248. Arizona has also had 7,358 people die from the virus.
Hospital capacity continues to be an issue statewide. ADHS reported a record 3,677 covid patients were hospitalized on Sunday, which accounts for 43% of all inpatient beds in the state. Overall, 92% of inpatient beds were occupied on Saturday and 91% were full on Sunday. Previously hospital bed usage hit its high mark at 88% back on July 10.
Intensive Care Units are also filling up around the state with 92% of ICU beds full on Saturday and 90% full Sunday.
(1) comment
How can this be true when Typhoid Donnie's Moron Brigade keep insisting it's all a hoax and refuse to social distance or wear masks? Golleeeeeee could that be the problem?
