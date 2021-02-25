Mohave County will be getting a major vaccine dosage boost next week, and Embry Health returns as a key provider for the region.
In previous weeks, the county received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at a time. After “aggressively working every angle to increase the weekly allocation” from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the county will start receiving 8,000 doses next week, according to county Health Director Denise Burley.
“This work has paid off and will significantly increase the accessibility of appointments in each community,” Burley said.
Vaccinations are currently in the 1A and 1B phases, which includes healthcare workers, childcare workers, first responders, educators and individuals 65 years and older.
Vaccine distribution efforts will further be bolstered by Embry Health’s return as a provider in the county. According to county officials, technical reporting issues have been resolved. Burley said Embry’s data entry system wasn’t communicating with the state’s database.
“Covid vaccinators are required to report all covid vaccinations into the Arizona State Immunization Information System within 24 hours of administration through direct upload of data from the provider’s electronic health record to ASIIS or through data entry into ASIIS,” ADHS Public Information Officer Holly Poynter said. “The state works with providers that do not meet this expectation to get them into compliance as soon as possible. Providers that have an issue with their electronic health system are able to enter data directly into ASIIS in order to comply with the 24-hour reporting requirement. Local allocators have decision-making authority for sites that they allocate vaccines to each week.”
The additional vaccine doses and Embry’s return were announced as 56 new cases were reported in Mohave County Thursday. Twelve of those cases are in the Lake Havasu City area. Mohave County has reached a total of 18,976 coronavirus cases and 551 deaths.
Embry Health has vaccination sites set up in the parking lots of Mohave Community College Campuses in Havasu, Kingman and Bullhead City.
“We are very glad to have Embry back on board and joining our great team of providers in getting the vaccine into the arms of our residents, “ Burley said.
A full list of Mohave County vaccine providers can be found on the county’s Coronavirus Response Hub located at mohavecounty.us, in addition to phone numbers and website information.
