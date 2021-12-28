A post-Christmas Lake Havasu City event is again on hold this year.
Anglers United President Rod Hatchell said that because of covid-19, the club would again be unable to drop recycled Christmas trees into Lake Havasu as part of the ongoing habitat program to benefit and sustain the aquatic wildlife.
According to Hatchell, the club is unable to use Bureau of Land Management land for the habitat program as it has in the past due to coronavirus precautions. BLM Assistant Field Director Adam Cochron confirmed that the agency is taking a step back from community events such as the Christmas tree habitat program while coronavirus is still spreading.
This is the second year in a row that covid-19 has put the brakes on the Angler United program which had just recently started back up again in December 2019 after construction of Havasu Rivera prevented the club from using the land.
Hatchell says that on average the fishing group would collect 600 to 700 donated Christmas trees a year that would be used as a habitat for aquatic wildlife. Worried about how the lack of recycled Christmas pines might be affecting wildlife Hatchell says that the Angler United Board of Directors will meet in the New Year to “bring attention about this issue to the community”
“We are working on a few things right now,” Harchell said.
For those in Havasu who are unsure what to do with their tree now that Christmas is over and it can’t be donated to the lake, Republic Services is handling tree disposal.
According to the waste management company, trees will be picked at resident’s homes on their normal trash pickup day. Trees must be next to the trash bin not in it and trees must be no longer than four feet and no wider than three feet.
