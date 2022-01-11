Covid cases are surging in Mohave County and with it is the demand for testing.
With covid-19 looking more and more like a virus that the world will learn to live with rather than eradicate, government officials from the top down are pushing for an increase of testing to help manage the virus’s spread. However with at home tests being hard to find, testing centers are getting swamped with potential infected people.
According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, during the week of Jan. 2 7,604 covid tests were taken in Mohave County. Of those tests, 2,517 came back positive marking a 33 percent positivity rate.
State data shows the only time more tests were taken in a week in Mohave County was the week of Jan. 3 2021 when 9,116 tests were administered. Only 2,019 or 22 percent of the test were positive.
On Tuesday over a dozen cars were split into two lines as all three Embry Health workers at the Lake Havasu City testing center performed PCR covid tests. The people waiting in the lined up cars were a mix of those with symptoms, those who had been exposed and those who were recovering.
Marjorie Richardson was waiting to be tested because a friend she saw on Saturday had tested positive. Richardson says that she was able to book her test online at Embry with no problem but she only had to do that because stores like Walgreens and CVS were out of home tests.
Lynn Lozier, also waiting to be tested at Embry to see if she still has covid, said that she first tested positive with an at-home test. Lozier said she’s now out of at-home tests which is why she is getting retested at Embry.
“This is the longest line I have ever seen here,” Lozier said.
According to the Embry Health employees the center has done on average over 250 tests a day for the past three weeks. Employees also say that they are seeing more fully vaccinated people testing positive.
According to data from Embry Health’s website from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 424 positive test were performed at the Mt. Olive testing center. A positivity rate of 44 percent.
Mohave County Public Health Department Director Denise Burley says that at this time there is no additional resources from the state or federal government coming to help with testing. However Burley said that in Mohave County “there are sufficient testing resources to address the demand”
Burley emphasized the importance of testing in helping mitigate the spread of covid-19.
“Testing provides information for an individual experiencing illness to take appropriate next steps, including isolation and notifying close contacts of a positive test result,” Burley said. “The notification to close contacts allows those individuals to quarantine and/or mask, depending on vaccine status, and watch for symptoms instead of potentially spreading it on to others.”
On Monday, the Biden Administration announced that beginning Saturday health insurance providers will be required to cover the cost of over-the-counter covid tests. The White House also announced last month its plan to provide free tests to community health centers and rural clinics as well as adding surge testing sites
