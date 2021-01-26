Spring breakers will be all but absent from Lake Havasu’s shores this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but plans have already been made for university revelers to return later this year.
According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, most universities throughout the U.S. have already canceled their spring break holidays due to the crisis. Summer Winter Action Tours hosted spring break events for about two decades in Havasu until 2016, when the event coordinating company relocated to Baja, California. In September, SWAT announced that it would return to Havasu this year — but traditional spring break festivities will be out of the question, according to organizers.
According to Concannon, the loss of spring break visitors to Havasu will come as a blow this year. Until now, according to Lake Havasu City Visitor Center records, March has long been one of the city’s most popular months for visitors.
“The loss of spring break will have a major impact on our tourism revenue,” Concannon said. “But as we saw after last year’s pandemic shut-down, Havasu is resilient and will come back stronger than ever.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said Tuesday that no permits have been filed with the city this year for spring break events. At the London Bridge Resort, which has long been a popular spring break venue among university students, spokesman Matt Brewster says bars and restaurants remain closed under orders from the Arizona Governor’s Office, and no major events have been scheduled for March or April.
Concannon said GoLakeHavasu will not conduct spring break advertising or outreach as the agency has done in years past. But the agency will continue to promote Havasu as a vacation destination for families and individuals to enjoy safely, Concannon said.
For Summer Winter Action Tours, that will mean a shift in strategy – and a possible shift in demographic for its operations in Havasu this year.
“SWAT will be returning to Havasu this year, but all the spring break activities and efforts have been canceled,” Concannon said. “Neither SWAT nor GoLakeHavasu is comfortable bringing large groups of people together until we can see a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.”
As ambitious as SWAT’s plans for this year may be, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will continue to cast its shadow over the event. Promoters are prepared to postpone the new event if unforeseen pandemic restrictions hinder customers’ access to flights, hotels or restaurants and bars later this year. According to Pollen, guests will receive a full refund if the event is postponed and they are unable to attend.
“We hope that by August, everything will be under control,” Jaenichen said. “August is a much safer bet for all of us.”
According to Concannon, the new event planned for this August will host event company Brownies & Lemonade, with SWAT coordinating the event in Havasu. According to event advertising agency, Pollen, the three-day, two-night summer events package will include live concerts with special guests, beach parties, activities and bonfires on the lakeside Aug. 27-29 at the Nautical Beachfront Resort.
SWAT President TJ Jaenichen says Brownies & Lemonade maintains its own network of customers, while SWAT will host the event for those customers in August. Jaenichen says multiple venues could be used for the event, but he hopes the Nautical Beachfront Resort will serve as a headquarters for Brownies & Lemonade this year.
