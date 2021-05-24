During the 2020-21 school year covid cases in the Lake Havasu Unified School District fluctuated from quarter to quarter as the district employed different learning methods.
LHUSD Director of Special Services, Aggie Wolter, confirmed that cases of covid were low at the start of the school year but rose in the second and third quarters.
“The number of cases at the beginning of the year were lower than they were in the second semester and third semester,” Wolters said. “Numbers during the fourth quarter in comparison to the beginning of the year are lower. We are very pleased to see this trend”
LHUSD went through multiple forms of teaching this year as they worked closely with the public health officials to determine what the safest method of instruction was at the moment as well as following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“At the beginning of the year, we opened the school year in distance learning for all students and transitioned to in person learning for elementary,” Wolters said. “Middle and high school remained distance learning and transitioned to hybrid. Fourth quarter we had all schools return to full-time in person.”
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 2,723 cases in the individuals less than 20 years of age in Mohave County.
Despite one of the three approved vaccines being greenlit for use in children as young as 12, the covid vaccine has not been added to the list of required immunizations to attend public schools. Wolters says that decision is made at the state level.
“The Arizona Department of Health Services sets guidance and the state Legislature mandates concerning immunization requirements for students attending schools in Arizona,” Wolters said. “We are monitoring guidance and recommendations that are coming out from Mohave County Health Department, CDC, and ADHS. At this time, the covid vaccination is not mandated by ADHS or the Arizona Legislature. Our district has not adopted any policy to make this mandatory.”
On Friday, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced that 23 confirmed cases of covid had been reported since May 19. Two new deaths were also reported. Only one of the new confirmed cases were from Lake Havasu City in an individual 60 to 69.
