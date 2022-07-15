Mohave County is now identified by the CDC as a high-transmission area for the coronavirus, and health officials say coronavirus cases have continued to trend upward over the past month. Now, the impact of that resurgence is being felt in the Lake Havasu City community.
According to county health officials, 14 new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Mohave County within the past three weeks, with 935 new confirmed cases reported since June 22.
Coronavirus cases have risen slowly but steadily in Mohave County since April, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, with a low of 37 new cases reported during the week of March 10. State records show that number increased to 480 new cases during the week of July 3.
Those numbers are still far below peak reported cases earlier this year, when more than 4,500 new cases were reported countywide during the week of Jan. 9. But the recent resurgence in case numbers throughout Mohave County appears to coincide with rising coronavirus-related illnesses throughout Arizona.
Statewide, the number of new coronavirus cases reached a low of about 2,009 during the week of April 3. As of Wednesday, that number had risen to 15,280 new coronavirus cases.
Those new cases may be fueled by “Omicron” sub-variants of the virus, known as BA.4 and BA.5, which have become one of the most common strains of the virus in the U.S. The BA.5 strain is known for its ability to evade antibodies, and its ability to reinfect patients who previously had the virus within four weeks.
An impact of the recent surge in new cases took place at the Havasu Community Health Foundation’s main offices on 2126 McCulloch Boulevard. The nonprofit organization promotes support groups, free educational opportunities and provides low-cost health screenings for Lake Havasu City residents.
The Foundation’s office was closed Thursday and Friday, after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus - and may have interacted with others at the facility.
“One of our office workers developed symptoms, and got tested,” said Community Health Foundation President Linda Seaver on Friday.. “They tested positive that day. I met with our board chair, and we decided to close our doors. Now all of our staff are being tested.”
Staff members will be quarantined throughout the weekend, and Seaver says they will be tested for the coronavirus again on Monday before the organization’s offices reopen next week.
“We’re still taking all of our calls, and if someone needs to get a mammogram, we’ll make sure that happens,” Seaver said. “We’re able to work from home … we’re taking cautionary protection. Mohave County’s numbers are going up. And if we stayed open, it’s just going to continue to spread. We’re here to protect the community, and this is the best way we know how to do it.
The Mohave County Department of Health is recommending that county residents inoculate themselves against the coronavirus, if they have not already done so. Face masks are recommended in areas of high potential transmission of the virus, and social distancing is advised by medical officials.
