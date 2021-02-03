Mohave County’s non-disclosure policy regarding location of covid-19 outbreak left the public to speculate for five days before a huge case cluster could be confirmed at the state prison that the GEO Group operates in Golden Valley.
A news release from the county last Friday reported that about 200 new coronavirus cases confirmed between last Thursday and Friday were from an unidentified congregate setting. The county has refused to identify outbreak locations throughout the pandemic, citing privacy and confidentiality concerns.
When asked if citizens do not have a right to know about locations as a public health concern, county officials have repeatedly indicated worry that disclosing a business, facility or other place where an outbreak had been confirmed might allow citizens to be able to identify specific infected individuals.
Mostly through Facebook, other social media, word of mouth andhappenstance have county residents been able to learn about local covid hot spots that have included health care facilities and businesses.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Buster Johnson broke the county silence Tuesday when he divulged numbers tracing to the prison. Johnson said county staff reported roughly 200 covid-19 cases at the prison last Thursday and Friday and 255 more from Friday to Monday.
Prison Warden Jeff Wrigley this morning said he couldn’t comment and directed inquiry to the Department of Corrections. Department Public Information officer Bill Lamoreaux on Tuesday morning confirmed the accuracy of the agency website display that showed only 164 coronavirus cases at the prison--for the entire pandemic.
By early Tuesday afternoon, Lamoreaux reversed course and said Johnson’s numbers are correct. He said the 455 new cases documented from last Thursday to Monday had not been added to the website total.
Lamoreaux said the prison has separated inmates and take other precautions to prevent further spread as best it can.
