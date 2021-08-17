After years of deterioration, the Horizon Six Improvement District could get a new chance at much-needed water system repairs, thanks to potentially millions in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
That funding will be awarded to the county throughout the 2022 fiscal year, for the intended purpose of bolstering public health, water infrastructure and other projects in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in May to divide that funding – a total of $41.5 million – for projects within each of the county’s five supervisory districts.
On Monday, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson announced that a portion of his share of the funding would be used to rehabilitate Horizon Six’s dilapidated water system, and prevent elevated water rates for district residents due to the continuing need for repairs.
How bad could it be?
As of January, the Horizon Six Development District was losing about $30,000 in annual repairs to the district’s 37-year-old water system. As the system continued to deteriorate, Horizon Six representatives said last year that costs would only increase in future years. And according to Mohave County engineers, possible repairs for the district will be extensive.
In November, residents met with Mohave County Public Works officials to discuss the issue. There, it was estimated that full repairs to the system could cost as much as $2.19 million. As of earlier this year, the Horizon Six Development District reported less than $35,000 in its water system maintenance reserve fund.
According to statements in November by Mohave County Civil Engineer Mike Garmon, each of the system’s five pressure-release valves are now inoperable. Of 38 air-release valves installed when the system was constructed in 1984, many have since been buried or paved over. The district paid more than $187,000 for new water pumps for the system in 2017, but that was only the most immediate concern at the time.
Adding to the district’s difficulties, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a longstanding fire-protection agreement with the district in 2019, citing an inadequacy of the district’s water system to provide pressure necessary for modern firefighting equipment. Since then, the fire department has continued to offer fire protection services – but has transported its own water to do so, while billing districts as much as $5,000 for those services.
What’s been done so far?
Last year, Horizon Six Improvement District officials organized a petition to incur an expense by residents to procure a bond to assess the water system’s ultimate cost for repairs. The petition would have required a one-time payment of about $170 from every water system customer within the district, to supplement the bond.
That assessment may have not only provided insight as to overall damage to the system, but would have informed decisions on future repairs as the district’s budget allowed.
About 250 signatures were needed from the district’s nearly 500 residents to incur that expense. As of this week, Horizon Six officials had gathered only 72.
“The petitions are eight pages long, and a lot of people have been reluctant to sign,” said Horizon Six Improvement District resident Mary Van Rooy at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We’re going to keep working on it, and hopefully some day we’ll get enough people to sign.”
The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote Monday on whether water rates within the district should be raised, in an effort to bolster the district’s budget for future repairs. According to previous statements by Van Rooy, rate increases were a solution that few wanted, and one that officials have worked to prevent since last year.
Moving forward, outcome uncertain
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, there will be no fee increase for Horizon Six residents this year, with the application of funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.
But as of Tuesday, Johnson was still exploring possible legal requirements for repairs to the system, or how they may apply. According to Johnson, more information on how that funding may be used will be released as further information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.