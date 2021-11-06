Children ages five to 11 can now receive the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine — if they can find it.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it is recommending that children from kindergarten to sixth grade receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a covid-19 vaccine,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said after last week’s announcement.
However, it might take some time for the pediatric vaccine to be widely available in Lake Havasu City.
Sunrise Pharmacy held a walk-in clinic Saturday for children aged 5 to 11 years. Phone calls to other locations included in a list of Havasu vaccine providers indicate they are not yet offering the vaccine for children that young.
Havasu Regional Medical Center, which is listed as a vaccine provider on the city’s website, is also not offering the vaccine to children — or anyone for that matter.
“Due to the number of other vaccination sites in our community, Havasu Regional Medical Center currently does not provide community vaccinations,” hospital spokesperson CoreySantoriello said. “HRMC supports the decision by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine as safe and effective protection from covid-19 for children ages five to 11 years old.”
The CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in Havasu also will not provide the pediatric vaccine yet despite their national announcements that they will be providing the shot at various locations. One pharmacist at the Havasu CVS said the reason was that they only have access to the Moderna vaccine, which has not been approved for the younger age group.
According to a press release from CVS, the places where the vaccine is administered to children will have employees on site whose sole purpose is to perform vaccinations. That includes 15 sites in Arizona, but not in Havasu.
“CVS Pharmacy locations that will be administering the vaccine to children ages five to 11 years were selected because these locations have vaccinators on site who are solely focused on administering vaccines,” The release said. “CVS vaccinators in these locations have also received additional training on managing pediatric vaccinations to help ensure the best experience for children and their families.”
