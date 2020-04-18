The political playbook wasn’t written with social distancing in mind.
While shaking hands and kissing babies are time honored traditions of American politics, both those practices are currently off the table according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Community forums and events that would normally provide an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves to citizens have all been put on hold until further notice, and it isn’t clear when or how those restrictions will be lifted leading up to the Aug. 4 primary election.
That is the situation candidates for three open seats on the Lake Havasu City Council find themselves in after the field was officially announced on April 6.
“It is a unique time,” said David Jaramillo, one of six candidates running for City Council. “I think it is really cool that we are going to have to become a unique candidate to get our name out there.”
The unprecedented situation certainly brings challenges for the candidates, but it may also bring opportunity.
“Adapt and overcome,” said City Council candidate Nancy Campbell. “That is the backbone of all of us right now, right?”
In an election year, spring is generally the time when campaigning starts to kick up a notch, with candidates knocking on doors and various community groups and organizations throughout town starting to host forums to provide an opportunity for candidates to sound off on issues important to those groups. But for many of the candidates, campaigning has taken a back seat during these difficult times.
Incumbents David Lane and Gordon Groat both said they haven’t given the election much thought recently.
“I have put my campaign on hold,” Lane said. “I think it would be inappropriate at this juncture to worry about my campaign when other people are worried about how they are going to get there next meal. So I’m busy trying to help take care of the city. When the time is right I’ll pick it back up, but right now is just not the appropriate time to be worrying about myself.”
Lane said he doesn’t expect to do much campaigning until state and local social distancing guidelines are relaxed to the point where it is safe to resume gatherings.
Similarly, Groat said he turned in his paperwork and signatures to finalize his candidacy early on and hasn’t thought about his campaign since.
“I have a background in public health and I have a background as a respiratory care practitioner, so I thought it was best for me to dedicate my efforts to trying to do what I could in a way that was most meaningful for the knowledge sets that I had,” Groat said, referring to his work with the Tri-City Council to help formulate a regional approach. “I think it worked out well. I think we did a really good job, actually.”
Cameron Moses said he has been trying to push some stuff out on social media to keep his name out there, but his campaign has also slowed down considerably since the coronavirus pandemic started.
“I am more focused on just making sure that everybody I know is going to get through this,” Moses said. “When people ask me questions about how to navigate some of the programs that the government has put out there I try to help in any way that I can. And my employees (at Cha-Bones Steakhouse) are very important to me, so I want to make sure that they are making it through to. So I’m just doing whatever I can.”
Campbell said she has been leaning on her marketing experience to try to reach people while everyone is stuck at home. She said her campaign has produced a short video and she has also customized bottles of hand sanitizer that she plans to start passing out once people can start to get back out. She has also been using social media to try to get in touch with local residents.
“We are spending a lot of time at home, so it is a perfect way for me to open the door and start chatting about what people think should be happening in Lake Havasu, how I would have handled this whole virus situation, what would I have done differently,” Campbell said. “Hopefully that will work out for me in the long run.”
Jaramillo said he has also turned to social media as a way to campaign during the social distancing age. “I’m just trying to give updates, being a normal Joe, to the normal people,” Jaramillo said. “It seems simple, but a lot of people don’t go to the city council website and things like that.”
Additionally, Jaramillo said he has tried to keep a positive attitude and pushed activities that help people take their mind off of the crisis, such as the bear hunt that swept through Lake Havasu City a couple weeks ago, and he said he is working on a similar ding-dong-ditching effort that encourages people to leave a gift on someone’s porch, but to take off before they can answer the door.
While the candidates have all been spending their time differently during the crisis, they all said they are looking forward to the day when they can get back out and resume talking to the voters face to face.
