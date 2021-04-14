The Arizona Game and Fish Department will shoot coyotes from the air to help the state’s declining pronghorn population.
Department officials said the shooting efforts began this week and will continue through May 31 in the area between Kingman and Seligman. Pronghorn in the area have suffered from a low fawn survival rate, according to the department.
Arizona’s pronghorn populations have been declining due to drought and other factors, such as encroachment of woody plants, habitat fragmentation due to road building and fences, and habitat loss due to development, department officials said in a news release.
“Fawns are most susceptible to predation during the first few weeks of life,” said April Howard, the department’s predator, furbearer and large carnivore biologist. “Our intent is to reduce predation during the fawning season to provide newborn fawns a window of survivability. Reducing predation has proven to give newborn fawns a chance to survive long enough so they can escape predators.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.