Declining temperatures this time of year means road work is right around the corner in Lake Havasu City.
“It is the season for road maintenance,” City Manager Jess Knudson said. “As the weather cools we reach the temperatures for certain activities such as crack seal. Then in a couple months we will be looking at the chip seal program.”
The city’s annual crack seal program kicks off road work season locally as the region reaches the temperatures needed to complete the treatment. Knudson said crack sealing plays a big role in keeping the roads structurally sound.
“When cracks appear in the roads sealing is vitally important because we don’t want water to penetrate through the roadway and reach the subsurface,” Knudson said. “At that point, that is when roads start to split apart and significant repairs are needed. This prevents that from happening.”
The City Council voted to approve a contract with Holbrook Asphalt, who handled Havasu’s crack seal program last year as well but managed to submit a slightly lower bid than in 2019. Holbrook will be paid a total of $264,400 to touch up cracks on about 211 lane miles of road, which Knudson said accounts for about 15% of Havasu’s streets.
Knudson said the labor cost for the project is 18 cents per square yard, which is 1.7 cents less than it was in the crack seal contract with Holbrook last year.
Road work is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
