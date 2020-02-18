Woodworking in the desert can be a challenge. Understanding the nature of wood is a must.
“It’s so dry in Havasu. Wood does funny things here. It warps. It twists like a propeller,” said Eric Larsen. At 77, the Lake Havasu City man has been around wood all his life in differing weather conditions. He’s seen it expand, shrink and cup from its internal stresses.
Anticipating — and knowing how to prevent — that shape-shifting is one of the many reasons that Larsen is a seasoned woodworker. A hobbyist, he handcrafts decorative as well as utilitarian objects. He’s an award winner, too, earning championship level honors for his projects from the Arizona State Fair, the Mohave County Fair and national competitions.
Perhaps his highest compliment came from Forest Street Designs. It’s a company that sells building plans designed for woodworkers. They worked with Larsen to develop plans for making a 1914 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost.
He just finished making the 17-inch long car from dozens of parts he made himself. Just like the real thing, Larsen’s Rolls is a beauty.
Getting started
Most of Larsen’s projects are created from a set of plans.
“They’re not kits,” he said. “They’re just a booklet of plans that sell for around $17 each. There are no ready-made parts. You have to create your own templates – I use mostly one-eighth inch plywood for those,” he said.
Most everything Larsen builds is a study in contrasts, at least where the wood is concerned. They’re a combination of light-colored woods such as ash or maple, red-tinged African padauk or dramatically dark African wenge.
“It’s a poor man’s ebony,” he said, explaining that ebony costs as much as $100 per board foot. By comparison, maple costs $6 a board foot, $10 for African padauk or wenge and $12 for black walnut.
Many of his wood scraps are reclaimed by his wife, Dawn – she’s a potter – but a good portion of the discards keep the couple warm on chilly nights.
“We have the most expensive fire pit in town,” Larsen quipped.
The process
Unless he’s distracted by honey-do projects, Larsen estimates that he spends four hours a day in his garage workshop. He’s a big fan of his power tools, saying that the lathes are his favorite.
Most projects have dozens of parts and take upwards of 800 hours to make, such as a train with its cars, fanciful locomotive and detailed tracks. The natural-looking finishes are a combination of wipe-on satin polyurethane and Deft lacquer.
Adept at inlay work, Larsen said he tries to keep each project unique.
“I don’t like building two of anything and I rarely sell my work. It’s hard to put a price on it,” he said. “I don’t do it for the money. That takes the fun out of it. I want to give it away. I share the things I make with family and friends.”
Along those same lines, Larsen doesn’t accept orders, either.
“We live on a busy street with a sidewalk. A lot of people are always walking by,” he said, which results in spontaneous visits from the curious when they see him working through his open garage door.
“Most of them are friendly. But some want me to build them a cabinet or something, and I have to say no. A few have gotten angry. Can you believe it?” he said.
Larsen has a good answer for them, though.
“I tell them to bring over a 12-pack and I’ll show them how to make it,” he said, noting that he hasn’t had any takers yet.
Another day, another project
Larsen’s woodworking hobby requires manual dexterity, strong math skills and proper use of potentially hazardous tools. He’s not accident-prone, which is a plus.
But there’s always “that one time.”
“I cut my thumb on the band saw. It took six stitches,” he said. “I told the ER doc that I work with wood all the time and nothing like this had ever happened. He told me if he had a dollar for every woodworker who told him that, he’d be a rich man.”
Larsen and his wife of 57 years, Dawn, bought their Havasu vacation home in 2003. The couple kept their boat at the marina and would frequently come to Havasu from their San Diego home to enjoy the lake and slip into the local laid-back lifestyle.
They moved to Havasu permanently in 2008.
“We’d left our boat here, so we figured we may as well come here to live full-time with our boat,” Larsen smiled.
