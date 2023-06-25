Craig Plumbing provides apprenticeship program for graduating high school students

Not every high schooler attends college upon their graduation, but some alternatives create possibilities for those not college-bound.
For three recent Lake Havasu High School graduates, the chance of them becoming employed by a long-time business happened after just one encounter. Drawing in a group of 15 students, Darin Craig, owner of Craig Plumbing, held an informational meeting on-campus for graduating students.
The meeting described having a trade career with his company, which is an industry Craig says is often looked down upon. Aside from his plumbing services, Craig also owns and employs individuals for Craig Fire Protection and Tiger Trenching.
“I don’t see a whole lot of young people coming into the trades,” Craig said. “A plumber is not all bad, especially now because there’s such a demand for the trades.”
Of the students who attended the meeting, Chad Adams, Jacob Snyder and Damian Villafana applied for and were accepted as employees, Craig says. Two of the graduates started with Craig Fire Protection while the third student remained with Craig Plumbing, he continues.
Each of the new employees receive on-the-job, hands-on training and are overseen by a journeyman. This process allows the recent high school graduates to gain experience that can be used when applying for other positions, Craig says.
Through their time with the company, the new recruits will undergo OSHA training and earn certification for operating heavy machinery, such as forklifts.
“We’re investing time and effort in these guys,” Craig said. “It’s hard work and I tell them that, too. But, if they get through that, then I realize that these guys are worth teaching.”
The program is currently open to all high school graduates who are without physical limitations, Craig explains. Those interested in the program are encouraged to speak to Craig or fill out an application online.
