Spring break workshops are planned at the Lake Havasu Museum of History next week, Tuesday through Thursday.
The hands-on water themed workshops for children of all ages are during special hours, 9-10 a.m. Museum Director June Waters Goff said the programs coincide with the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s spring break and the last week of the Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibition.
She said participants will make colorful, soothing sound rain sticks on Tuesday, followed by “Painting with Ice: Cool Postcards” on Wednesday, “Images Made with Water and Sunlight” on Thursday.
Children under 18 may attend each program free of charge, with a $5 fee for each accompanying adult. Active military families may attend free of charge. Participants are welcome to tour the Smithsonian Water/Ways show and the museum at no additional charge following the activity.
The Water/Ways exhibition is open through March 22. On that day, the museum is open noon- 5 p.m.
The museum is open daily Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Adults admission is $7.50 for non-members. Museum members, children under age 18, and active military are admitted free. The museum is at 320 London Bridge Road. For details, call 928-854-4938.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.