A Lake Havasu City man was arrested May 29, after a confrontation with police ended with the use of non-lethal ordinance by officers.
According to the police report, Dustin M. Villeponteaux, 47, was engaged in a loud argument with the victim while driving in their vehicle. The victim allegedly brought Villeponteaux to the police department, where she intended to call an officer to assist her.
When officers arrived at the scene, Villeponteaux allegedly fled. Police say Villeponteaux ignored several commands to stop, until officers were able to subdue Villeponteaux with an electronic stun device.
Villeponteaux was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
