The man allegedly responsible for setting multiple structure fires throughout the city last year may plead guilty at a court hearing later this week.
Jeremy J. Chelgren, 48, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond since his arrest in February on charges including nine counts of arson - including multiple counts of arson of an occupied structure - as well as counts of resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. His trial was scheduled to take place next month, but now his attorney has requested a change-of-plea hearing in the case. That hearing is now scheduled to take place Jan. 14.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Bob Heieck filed a motion on Jan 5 for this week’s change of plea hearing. There, Chelgren may have an opportunity to accept a plea agreement with county prosecutors in the case.
Chelgren’s case began on Feb. 8, when an arson was reported in the parking lot of the Lake Havasu City Consolidated Courthouse, where multiple county-owned vehicles were allegedly set ablaze. After officers arrived, additional fires were reported throughout the city.
Video surveillance footage allegedly showed a vehicle at the courthouse when the first fire took place. Investigators believed the vehicle to belong to Chelgren, due to the vehicle’s possible involvement in a previous incident that week.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives searched for Chelgren throughout Feb. 8, and learned that he may have claimed responsibility for the fires in a series of text messages to his ex-girlfriend. Chelgren allegedly asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him at a Cherry Tree Boulevard location that afternoon, near the scene of one of the alleged arsons. When Chelgren arrived in his vehicle, police say that officers were waiting to intercept him.
According to investigators, Chelgren attempted to flee from officers, and led them on a pursuit that allegedly ended when Chelgren drove into a dead end.
Prosecutors sought harsher sentencing for Chelgren last year, due to his status as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute. His previous criminal convictions include felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia in 1997, possession of marijuana in 2007 and attempted theft of a motor vehicle in 2008.
