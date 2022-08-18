The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 18
Johnny Ladd
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-Suspend License for DUI (F)
Robert Valantine
Time: 1:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Kailey Gross
Time: 12:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (M)
Anthony Gilbert
Time: 12:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (M)
