The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug 6
Bruno Soberanes
Time: 5:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Kyle Sanpalo
Time: 5:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of criminal procedure failure to comply (M), Rule of criminal procedure failure to comply (M)
Dale Navas
Time: 5:54 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), DUI w/bac of .08 or more (M), Criminial damage (over $1000) (M)
Darik Anderson
Time: 10:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-possess/use (M)
Justin Rulf
Time: 11:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug Possess/use (F)
Aug 7
Morgan Prieto
Time: 2:16 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated assault-deadly weapon/dangerous instrument (F), Aggravated assault-officer (F), Disorderly conduct- Weapon/Instrument (F), Assualt-resist arrest-physical force (F), Criminal damage (over $1000) (F), DUI (M), Unlaw flight from law enforcement vehicle (F)
