The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 19
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 19
Brook Hartman
Time: 12:13 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor-Minor Driving after Drinking (M)
Lily Mason
Time: 12:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Efren Zamora
Time: 2:42 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F)
Mohave County officials are investigating the possible drowning death of a victim …
A Lake Havasu City man accused of exchanging gunfire with police during an armed s…
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Poli…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.