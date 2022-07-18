July 12
Michael Odell
Time: 8:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Firefighter/EMT/Medic (F)
July 13
Kevin De Leon Sanchez
Time: 1:13 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Shawn Bard
Time: 8:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Mark Whitaker
Time: 10:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x4
July 14
Jessica Martinez-Craft
Time: 9:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property (F)
Joshua Harbaugh
Time: 5:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M) and Failure to Stay Accident/Attended Vehicle (M)
July 15
Isabel Fahl
Time: 12:03 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Aric Payne-White
Time: 2:46 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Andre Morgan
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Thomas Mays
Time: 2:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
Jamie Dodge
Time: 7:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
July 16
Caden Salkeld
Time: 12:15 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Ryan Phillips
Time: 2:53 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
David Girard
Time: 4:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Gavier Alvarez
Time: 5:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x3
Skyler Westall
Time: 7:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Fail to Comply-Court Order (M)
July 18
Trevor Pierce
Time: 2:01 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F) and Aggravated DUI-Third DUI (F).
