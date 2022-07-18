July 12

Michael Odell

Time: 8:57 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Firefighter/EMT/Medic (F)

July 13

Kevin De Leon Sanchez

Time: 1:13 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Shawn Bard

Time: 8:39 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Mark Whitaker

Time: 10:24 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x4

July 14

Jessica Martinez-Craft

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property (F)

Joshua Harbaugh

Time: 5:11 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M) and Failure to Stay Accident/Attended Vehicle (M)

July 15

Isabel Fahl

Time: 12:03 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Aric Payne-White

Time: 2:46 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Andre Morgan

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

Thomas Mays

Time: 2:56 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)

Jamie Dodge

Time: 7:52 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

July 16

Caden Salkeld

Time: 12:15 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Ryan Phillips

Time: 2:53 a.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)

David Girard

Time: 4:04 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

Gavier Alvarez

Time: 5:40 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x3

Skyler Westall

Time: 7:49 p.m.

Charge(s): Fail to Comply-Court Order (M)

July 18

Trevor Pierce

Time: 2:01 a.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F) and Aggravated DUI-Third DUI (F).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.