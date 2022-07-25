The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 22
Joseph Ojeda
Time: 1:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Operation with an Improper Number/Decal
July 23
Alexis Dimascio
Time: 8:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property (M)
Lloyd Jordan
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Damenian Sparks
Time: 11:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Alexandra Kholina
Time: 11:55 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
July 24
Stephen Hyland
Time: 12:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Maria Volovski
Time: 10:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Fail to Notify/Strike Fixture (M)
Derik Geiger
Time: 8:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Weapon (F)
July 25
Zayden Rodriguez
Time: 2:02 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor Driving after Drinking (M), Speed-Exceed 85 mph (M), Speed-Racing/Exhibition of Speed (M), Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Display of M/I Suspended Plate (M)
Jesse Valenzuela
Time: 1:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Chandler man arrested for shoplifting
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting after police were called to Walmart for a reported theft.
According to the police report on July 7 at 3 p.m., Lake Havasu City police were sent to Walmart for a theft that just occurred. The report says when police arrived they spoke with security who had the suspect, Drew McAlpine, detained in the office. Police say security told them they were watching a different person when McAlpine walked past them with a cart full of car batteries, LED light, microfiber clothes and movies.
Security told officers they recognized McAlpine and that he allegedly started to walk quicker when he noticed security. Security followed McAlpine out of the store and when they asked if he had a receipt for the items in the cart he said no.
Police say when they entered the security office, McAlpine allegedly became visibly nervous and asked if he was going to jail. Police read McAlpine his rights after watch he agreed to talk with officers. The report says McAlpine told police that he does not have a job and he does not have the money to pay for the items he took (which totaled $1,166.64).
Police say they then arrested McAlpine and transported him to LHCPD jail where he was booked for felony shoplifting.
Lake Havasu man arrested for underage drinking, criminal damage
A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for criminal damage and underage drinking after police responded to a car accident at Rolling Hills Drive.
According to the police report on July 9 at 5:49 p.m., Havasu officers went to Rolling Hills Drive where a Ford Ranger truck hit a home. Police say based on evidence from the scene, they determined Mason Keller, the driver of the Ford, was northbound on Rolling Hills Drive at high speed when he lost control and went off road, crashing into a mailbox and then in the cinderblock wall of a home. The report says that Keller was in the process of running away from another accident at State Route 95 and Havasu Rivera Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle.
Police say after reading him his rights, 18 year old Keller told police he had been at Body Beach where he had four or five Twisted Teas and was headed to Parker when he rear-ended a truck at the Havasu Rivera Boulevard light. The report says Keller told police he ran because he could not afford repairs.
The report says Keller was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail, where officers had him perform field sobriety tests. Police say Keller showed signs of impairment during the tests and a breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .163. Keller was booked for two felony charges for criminal damage and misdemeanor charges for DUI, underage drinking and leaving the scene of an incident.
Lake Havasu man arrested for drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence
A Lake Havasu City man was placed under arrest for drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence after barricading himself in his crashed vehicle for 90 minutes.
According to the police report on July 10 at 6:15 p.m. officers were sent to the 1500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard for a single vehicle incident. Police say when they arrived they found Carlos Hernandez Jr. in the driver’s seat refusing to open the door or roll down the window.
The report says police set up a perimeter around the crashed Honda and started issuing commands to Hernandez via the public announcement system. Eventually, police say, they broke the back door window of Hernandez’s car. At that point Hernandez tried to drive away. The report says Hernandez also started throwing items from his car including shaving cream, empty bottles and a white powdery substance.
According to the report, police attempted several more times to contact Hernandez, when at 7:20 p.m. Hernandez exited the car and attempted to run away. Police say they tackled Hernandez and arrested him. Hernandez was taken to LHCPD jail and a search of his vehicle revealed a glass pipe suspect to be used for meth.
Hernandez was booked for two felony counts of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence along with misdemeanor charges of DUI, failure to obey police commands and passive resistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.