The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 31
July 31
Henry Cardenas
Time: 10:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Probation Violation (M)
Aug 1
Michael Magdelino
Time: 12:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing (M)
Jovana Asonja
Time: 3:29 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Branden Juan
Time: 4:10 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Lake Havasu man arrested for assulting an officer
A Lake Havasu City man is accused of assaulting an officer, after he allegedly slapped an officer’s arm.
According to the police report on July 19 at 9:05 p.m., Lake Havasu City police officers went to Agave Bay for a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated man. Police say when they arrived, they found Jeremy Harness who reportedly told them he had been drinking and he does have the money for a shuttle home.
The report says while officers were talking with another person, Harness became “impatient and agitated.” Police say they advised Harness to sit on the bench, but instead he got up, approaching one of the officers “rapidly” with his “chest puffed and fist clenched down to his sides.”
The officer Harness approached put his arm up and pushed Harness back, the report says. Harness then approached the officer again, police say, and this time he slapped the officer’s outstretched arm with an open hand. According to the report two officers detained Harness and forced the 47 year old to the ground.
Harness was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked for a felony charge of aggravated assault against an officer.
