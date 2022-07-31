The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 31
July 31
Kimberley Fisher
Time: 3:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft- control property (M)
Erik Garcia
Time: 1:03 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI W/bac of .08 or more (M), DUI W/bac of .15 or more (M), Extreme DUI bac .20 or more (M), DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M)
Richard Hernandez
Time: 1:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic drug violation (F), Drug paraphernailia -possess/use (F)
Frank Barista-Leyva
Time: 2:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic drug violation (F), Drug paraphernailia -possess/use (F)
Atiq Ansary
Time: 5:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-touched to injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
