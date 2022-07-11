The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx

July 8

Richard Sikkenga

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)

July 9

Evelyn Ramirez

Time: 7:26 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Sara Nelson

Time: 4:33 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled

Mason Keller

Time: 6:02 p.m.

Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F), Criminal Damage (M)x2, DUI (M), Liquor-Minor Drive after Drinking (M) and Leave Accident/Damage Vehicle Unattended (M)

Bruno Soberanes

Time: 9:24 p.m.

Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)

Richard Meneses-Castrejon

Time: 9:38 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

July 10

Ryan Carlson

Time: 5:08 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Damage (M), DUI and Speed-Racing/Exhibition of Speed (F)

Jayden Hanks

Time: 1:11 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

Willie Jeffery

Time: 2:34 a.m.

Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)

Sydney Flemming

Time: 3:07 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor-Minor Drive after Drinking (M)

