The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 8
Richard Sikkenga
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
July 9
Evelyn Ramirez
Time: 7:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Sara Nelson
Time: 4:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled
Mason Keller
Time: 6:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F), Criminal Damage (M)x2, DUI (M), Liquor-Minor Drive after Drinking (M) and Leave Accident/Damage Vehicle Unattended (M)
Bruno Soberanes
Time: 9:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Richard Meneses-Castrejon
Time: 9:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
July 10
Ryan Carlson
Time: 5:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Damage (M), DUI and Speed-Racing/Exhibition of Speed (F)
Jayden Hanks
Time: 1:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Willie Jeffery
Time: 2:34 a.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Sydney Flemming
Time: 3:07 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor-Minor Drive after Drinking (M)
