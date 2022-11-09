BULLHEAD CITY — A man wanted in connection with the death of his stepson early Saturday was arrested in Pinal County later in the day.
Kenneth Lee Petrone, 27, was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center in Florence, Arizona, for one count of second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.
Petrone was sought as a suspect in the death of 26-year-old Jake Eleno Arredondo after the homicide at a home in the 1700 block of Cyprus Lane.
Police were called to the home at 12:49 a.m. Saturday.
According to police reports, a neighbor reported that Kenneth Petrone had come over to visit them late Friday and that when his wife, Joedie, came home, she “started yelling that her husband had shot her son,” according to a news release issued by Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department. “The neighbor went to the Petrone residence to help and saw a badly injured, unresponsive male” and called police.
Arredondo lived with his mother and step-father at the Cyprus Lane residence, Fromelt said.
Arredondo died at the scene after suffering injuries inflicted by a sharp, bladed instrument, Fromelt said, although the cause of death remains under investigation.
The Petrones left before officers arrived.
Police checked several local locations and issued a bulletin for a gray Dodge Journey that the Petrones were believed to be traveling in.
According to Sam Salzwedel, public information officer for the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw that vehicle in Florence around 6 p.m. Saturday and initiated a traffic stop.
Kenneth Petrone was arrested without incident; Joedie Petrone was released and currently is not facing any charges, Salzwedel said.
Neither Fromelt nor Salzwedel had any information about when Petrone likely would be extradited to Mohave County.
“That’s likely to be when Mohave County (law enforcement officials) want to come get him,” Salzwedel said.
The homicide remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department.
