Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Golden Valley business March 10 after receiving reports of an allegedly stolen vehicle. According to witnesses at the scene, the victims had just gotten out of their vehicle to walk their dog when 51-year-old Jordan R. Maynard approached them. Deputies say Maynard jumped into their vehicle and attempted to flee the scene – but an anti-theft device disabled the vehicle a short distance away.
Maynard allegedly fled the scene, but was soon found by deputies. Maynard allegedly told deputies he “did it to impress his girlfriend.”
Deputies transported Maynard to Mohave County Jail without incident on felony charges of theft of a means of transportation. As of Monday, he remained in custody on $5,000 bond.
