A Topock woman may have been the victim of an attempted shooting last week, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, the victim was driving home when a black truck closed the distance behind her. The truck passed the victim on the roadway, the report said, and the victim heard a “pop” sound before the truck sped away. When the victim got home, she allegedly saw a bullet hole in her vehicle.
Responding deputies soon received a phone call from officers of the California Highway Patrol, who said they detained a suspect identified as 38-year-old Bullhead City resident Daniel J. Cody. According to deputies, the California Highway Patrol stopped Cody under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. During the stop, the report said, Cody made statements to officers that he had been involved in a shooting in Arizona.
Cody allegedly admitted to CHP officers that he fired a weapon at the victim’s vehicle, and made comments about someone “being after him.”
According to deputies, Cody has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and criminal damage to property. As of Tuesday, Cody remained in the custody of the California Highway Patrol, pending extradition to Mohave County.
