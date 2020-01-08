A California woman wanted on charges of parole violation was arrested in Lake Havasu City last week. According to police, Dayanara E. Hernandez, 44, was found visibly crying at a Lake Havasu Avenue gas station on Jan. 3, where officers received reports of disorderly conduct.
Hernandez appeared to be despondent after a friend refused to let her stay in Havasu with him, and police say she was drinking from an open container of liquor when officers arrived. Hernandez was recently released from a California prison after a robbery conviction, the report said, and came to Havasu for a fresh start.
According to police, records showed a warrant had been issued for Hernandez’ arrest late last month, and she was arrested at the scene. In her belongings, officers allegedly found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Hernandez was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and consuming liquor in public. She was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, and is now in custody at Mohave County Jail as she awaits extradition to California.
